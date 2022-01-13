-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. 15,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,675. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,935,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 543,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 522,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $2,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

