-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.15). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($3.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $7,140,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,656,066 shares of company stock worth $56,402,165. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

AMC traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.66. 40,873,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,562,516. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

