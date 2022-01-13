$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.25. 85,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

