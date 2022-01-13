$0.20 EPS Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Square reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.08.

Shares of SQ traded down $8.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,109,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357,657. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 1-year low of $133.13 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.68.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

