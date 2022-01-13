$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ADV opened at $7.20 on Monday. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $13.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

