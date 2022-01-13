-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBNH. Desjardins reduced their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. reduced their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarus Securities reduced their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

GBNH stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. 54,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $71.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth $7,412,000. Institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.