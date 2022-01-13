$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CSX by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 74,310 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.74. 9,292,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,947,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

