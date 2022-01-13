$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Business First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Drew C. Brees purchased 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $149,119.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $542,046. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 616,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,964. The stock has a market cap of $577.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

