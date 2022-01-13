$0.66 EPS Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.49. New Jersey Resources posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Jersey Resources.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after acquiring an additional 232,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after buying an additional 1,231,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after buying an additional 320,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,615,000 after acquiring an additional 118,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.