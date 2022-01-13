$0.84 EPS Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

SRC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.55. 399,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 44.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

