-$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earnings Expected This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($2.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 61,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,379. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.71. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 88.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

