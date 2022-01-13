$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.88. 912,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $143.10 and a 52 week high of $213.65.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

