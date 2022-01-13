$1.70 Million in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce $1.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 million to $1.83 million. electroCore reported sales of $930,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 million to $5.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.39 million, with estimates ranging from $10.28 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 141,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,374. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $53.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.05. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 15.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in electroCore by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in electroCore by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.