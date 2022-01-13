$100.18 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to report $100.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year sales of $365.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $482.56 million, with estimates ranging from $477.18 million to $488.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshworks.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

