113,417 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 113,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Snap-on by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $218.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.76. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.88 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

