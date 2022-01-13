$12.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will announce $12.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $9.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $46.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $229.10 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $301.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEV shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

NYSE:LEV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 588,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,018. Lion Electric has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $35.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

