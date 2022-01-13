$14.25 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will post sales of $14.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.29 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $37.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 million to $38.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $102.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFCG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

AFCG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,825. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

