14,825 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 29.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 808,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Teck Resources by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 277,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 157,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. 79,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

