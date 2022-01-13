15,673 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schnitzer Steel Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,823,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 96,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

