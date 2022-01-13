1MillionNFTs 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $458,333.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $100,630.92 and approximately $458,333.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00077416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.88 or 0.07630386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,578.66 or 0.99590967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00068840 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

