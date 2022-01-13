1st Source (SRCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 1st Source by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 1st Source by 101.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

