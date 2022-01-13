$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9,476.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $16.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $23.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 42,559,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,927,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

