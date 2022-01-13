$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $130.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,380. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $437,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,670,582. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

