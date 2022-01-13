$251.09 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce $251.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.86 million. PRA Group posted sales of $273.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $72,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,061. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,792,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAA stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. 261,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,017. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.35.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

