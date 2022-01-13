$251.09 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce $251.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.86 million. PRA Group posted sales of $273.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $72,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,061. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,792,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAA stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. 261,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,017. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.35.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.