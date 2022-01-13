$291.80 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $291.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.00 million and the lowest is $282.60 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $228.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.73. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

