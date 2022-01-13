3,015 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $76.53 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

