$306.90 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post sales of $306.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $310.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $358.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Umpqua stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Umpqua by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

