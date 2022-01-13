$340.70 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce $340.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.80 million. South State posted sales of $363.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in South State by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in South State by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,391. South State has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

