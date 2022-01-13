360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QFIN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 55,959 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,553 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

