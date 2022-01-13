360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CLSA upped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.79.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 92.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

