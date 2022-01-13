3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 2.4% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.91. 4,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,766. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.55 and a 200 day moving average of $185.84. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

