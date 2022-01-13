$408.51 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post sales of $408.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.70 million and the lowest is $384.02 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $269.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $25.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.