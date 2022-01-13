$41.45 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report $41.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.36 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $42.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $164.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.91 million to $165.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $203.07 million, with estimates ranging from $194.07 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $303.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 100,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765 in the last three months. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,541 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

