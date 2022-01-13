$410.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce $410.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $345.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

TSEM opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after buying an additional 1,148,130 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,604,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

