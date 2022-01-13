41,240 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. ViacomCBS comprises 1.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,821. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

