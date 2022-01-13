$43.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post sales of $43.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.53 billion. Chevron posted sales of $25.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $156.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.48 billion to $159.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $167.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.88 billion to $189.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,801 shares of company stock valued at $50,435,077. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.52. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

