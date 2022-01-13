48,417 Shares in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.