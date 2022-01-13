$5.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.92 and the lowest is $3.93. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $5.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.35 and a 200 day moving average of $230.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $197.63 and a one year high of $271.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

