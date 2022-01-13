503,858 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 503,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $4,329,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ONON opened at $30.68 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.59.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. UBS Group started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.
ON Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
