503,858 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 503,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $4,329,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

NYSE:ONON opened at $30.68 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.59.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. UBS Group started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

ON Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.