$51.23 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report sales of $51.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.41 million. Vericel reported sales of $45.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $159.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $161.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $211.01 million, with estimates ranging from $189.07 million to $243.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,277. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.75. 3,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,958. Vericel has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,597.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.