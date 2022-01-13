$526.52 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report sales of $526.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $352.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $1,426,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.32 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.