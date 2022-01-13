55I LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $365.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.04. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $280.81 and a 52 week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

