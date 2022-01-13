55I LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $15,598,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

