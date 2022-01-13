55I LLC Purchases New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $168.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.31. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.