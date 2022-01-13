$580.88 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post sales of $580.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.54 million to $611.90 million. LHC Group reported sales of $532.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

LHC Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.97. 3,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.45.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 439,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,905,000 after buying an additional 38,995 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.