$6.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.17 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $32.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $35.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Lennar by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14. Lennar has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

