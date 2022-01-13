60,000 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Masco by 8,366.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Masco by 192.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Masco by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 26.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,920. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

