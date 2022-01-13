$69.00 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report sales of $69.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.59 million and the highest is $69.40 million. CalAmp reported sales of $81.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $296.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.06 million to $296.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $305.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. 432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,654. The firm has a market cap of $232.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 693,157 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in CalAmp by 594.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 522,400 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CalAmp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 221,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CalAmp by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.