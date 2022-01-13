$72.55 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report sales of $72.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.61 million to $73.14 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $65.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $275.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.84 million to $276.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $308.78 million, with estimates ranging from $301.37 million to $315.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 56,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. 18,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,711. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

