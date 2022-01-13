786,524 Shares in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 786,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of Electric Last Mile Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.98.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELMS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

